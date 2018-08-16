Previewing WWE SummerSlam 2018, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV cards from top to bottom

In this episode: This supersize edition of ITC is one you simply do not want to miss. Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein kick things off in the Main Event with a look at the conclusion of G1 Climax 28 and where NJPW is headed from here with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kenny Omega (14:10). The guys then kick into WWE gear, starting with a complete preview of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV (45:54), including a discussion over whether this is the best TakeOver card in brand history. BC and The Silver King then dive deep into the 13-match SummerSlam card (01:18:45), taking a look at both go-home shows this week and how they impacted the matches and storylines set for WWE's "biggest party of the summer."

