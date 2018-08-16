Previewing WWE SummerSlam 2018, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV cards from top to bottom
Plus, will the Roman Reigns and Brock Lensar rivalry finally resolve itself on Sunday?
In this episode: This supersize edition of ITC is one you simply do not want to miss. Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein kick things off in the Main Event with a look at the conclusion of G1 Climax 28 and where NJPW is headed from here with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kenny Omega (14:10). The guys then kick into WWE gear, starting with a complete preview of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV (45:54), including a discussion over whether this is the best TakeOver card in brand history. BC and The Silver King then dive deep into the 13-match SummerSlam card (01:18:45), taking a look at both go-home shows this week and how they impacted the matches and storylines set for WWE's "biggest party of the summer."
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
-
2018 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match card
The card for the annual Brooklyn event has taken shape
-
SD recap: Samoa Joe makes a promise
WWE showcased the Miz-Daniel Bryan feud in a unique way during its SummerSlam go-home show
-
WWE: Lynch, Rollins stop by
Two special guests join the 'In This Corner' Podcast this week
-
Ronda Rousey spooked by bat on Raw
Rousey, like many of us, wants nothing to do with those flying creatures
-
Raw recap: Massive return on solid show
Seth Rollins revealed the perfect SummerSlam insurance policy on Monday
-
2018 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of 2018 WWE SummerSlam airing live from Brooklyn