The wrestling world was shocked over the weekend when Ron "R-Truth" Killings announced that he was going to be released from WWE at the end of his contract. The decision has faced backlash from fans and fellow WWE superstars, and on Monday, "We want Truth" chants took over the WWE Raw broadcast several times.

WWE superstar CM Punk was the latest to address Killings' release. After the Netflix broadcast of Raw ended, Punk remained in the ring with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso as the chants for Killings continued.

"Let the record state, I said, 'How dare you chant for somebody that's not here," Punk said. "Think about it, you'll get it on the way home."

Punk's comments were a clear callback to the years of "We want Punk" chants after his acrimonious split with WWE. Eventually, fans did get their desired Punk return, though it took a lengthy retirement and stint in AEW before it would happen.

Killings was not only beloved by fans, having built goodwill as both an in-ring and comedic talent, but was a superstar in the locker room, as evidenced by the outpouring of support from fellow superstars after the news broke.

One of the more recent reactions came from current United States champion Jacob Fatu. Fatu called back to the troubled pasts he and Killings overcame before going on to successful wrestling careers.

Check out this collection of other reactions to Killings' release from WWE superstars.