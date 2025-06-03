The wrestling world was shocked over the weekend when Ron "R-Truth" Killings announced that he was going to be released from WWE at the end of his contract. The decision has faced backlash from fans and fellow WWE superstars, and on Monday, "We want Truth" chants took over the WWE Raw broadcast several times.
WWE superstar CM Punk was the latest to address Killings' release. After the Netflix broadcast of Raw ended, Punk remained in the ring with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso as the chants for Killings continued.
"Let the record state, I said, 'How dare you chant for somebody that's not here," Punk said. "Think about it, you'll get it on the way home."
We fought to the very end @RonKillings ##wewanttruth #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oX8M5hde0F— TribalShredder1 (@TribalShredder1) June 3, 2025
Punk's comments were a clear callback to the years of "We want Punk" chants after his acrimonious split with WWE. Eventually, fans did get their desired Punk return, though it took a lengthy retirement and stint in AEW before it would happen.
Killings was not only beloved by fans, having built goodwill as both an in-ring and comedic talent, but was a superstar in the locker room, as evidenced by the outpouring of support from fellow superstars after the news broke.
One of the more recent reactions came from current United States champion Jacob Fatu. Fatu called back to the troubled pasts he and Killings overcame before going on to successful wrestling careers.
@RonKillings-This the life right here Uce!We do this so our kids don’t have to see that other life we come from dawwg!!— Jacob Fatu (@jacobfatu_wwe) June 2, 2025
God 1st,Family,Laughter,Game,Love & Knowledge always when it came to you!Love & Respect Big Bruh & THANK YOU 🙏 💯#RamInTheBush #TheTruth
Check out this collection of other reactions to Killings' release from WWE superstars.
Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RU6UaDXGSx— The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 1, 2025
I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list.— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2025
An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he…
I love @RonKillings— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2025
It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time.
The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain
🗣🗣 THANK YOU TRUTH pic.twitter.com/ZswYMvQIzi
No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could. https://t.co/YBO8gaGEfN— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 1, 2025