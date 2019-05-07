Rejuvenated family man Kevin Owens aims for WWE championship at Money in the Bank PPV

WWE superstar Kevin Owens was recently forced to take an extended break from action after requiring surgery on both of his knees. Now, one of the best heels in the business the last several years is back in a diabolical role he's always seemed comfortable in as he gets set to challenge for the WWE championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Owens will be taking aim at reigning WWE champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston, whom he recently turned on shortly after Kingston's historic win at WrestleMania 35 in one of the marquee slots on the match card.

Since his return in February, Owens, real name Kevin Steen, has seemed like a more rejuvenated, rested and relaxed version of himself. Speaking to Brian Campbell on the CBS Sports "State of Combat" podcast this week, it's easy to realize why. It's long been no secret that Owens is a devout family man, and in addition to using his forced down time to heal from the surgeries, he took much advantage of the fact that he could spend long-awaited time with his wife (Karina) and especially his two children (Owen and Elodie).

"I mean, this is no surprise to anyone who knows me or has been following me for the last decade, really, I spend as much time as I can with my kids and my wife," Owens said. "We live in Orlando now and they love theme parks, so I saw every theme park in Orlando so many times during these months off.

"Besides that and rehabbing and actually getting the tattoos that I've been waiting for several years to get done, I really didn't do much. I really just concentrated all the time on getting my knees better and enjoying the family the way I don't really have the opportunity to enjoy them on a consistent basis, you know, when I'm on the road and I'm on the grind."

Owens was enjoying the quality time with his son Owen so much, in fact, that we were even treated to snippets of the fun they were having on weekly WWE television in the lead-up to his eventual return to action.

Now back in the saddle full time after serving in the family man role he cherishes, you can catch Owens as a member of the SmackDown Live roster tonight and every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. His WWE title showdown with Kingston takes place at the Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday, May 19 inside the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, and it airs live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET.