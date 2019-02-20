Report: Hulk Hogan biopic in the works at Netflix with Chris Hemsworth to portray Hulkster

Hulk Hogan's life story will be coming to the big screen and Chris Hemsworth is set to portray the iconic pro wrestling superstar, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Hogan himself will reportedly serve as a consultant and receive an executive producer credit on the movie, which is apparently close to a deal with streaming giant Netflix. Longtime Hogan friend and former WCW executive vice president Eric Bischoff will also serve as a producer on the project. There's currently no timetable for a release date.

Hogan, one of the most decorated legends in the history of the wrestling industry, was arguably one of the most popular athletes on the planet during the 1980s and 90s. Between his stints in WWE and WCW, Hogan is a 12-time world champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. In July 2015, Hogan was banished from the company after recordings of racist remarks the former multi-time WWE champion had made surfaced, having most mentions of him removed from the company archives as well as seeing his Hall of Fame honor stripped. In July 2018, Hogan it was announced Hogan was reinstated into the Hall of Fame, and he has since made two appearances on television for Vince McMahon and Co.

Hemsworth is best recognized for his role as Thor in the Marvel cinematic universe, though he'll also star in a "Men In Black" reboot set for release later this year as well. The Hogan biopic will have Todd Phillips and Scott Silver at the helm as director and writer, respectively. The duo just recently worked together on "The Joker," an origin story for the legendary DC comic book villain (played by Joaquin Phoenix). Phillips's previous directorial projects include "Road Trip," "The Hangover" trilogy and "War Dogs."

While Hogan has dealt with plenty of controversy and personal issues clouding his post-wrestling days, the movie will solely focus on Hogan's origin story and his rise through the ranks of WWE as he became the face of the company and, ultimately, a legendary icon.