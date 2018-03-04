Report: WWE set to hold 2018 PPV event inside 100,000-seat Australian stadium

WWE has set some pretty impressive attendance numbers in the past, and in 2018 they may be heading to the Land Down Under for what could end up being the largest recorded attendance for Vince McMahon and the company to date. According to a report from the Melbourne Herald Sun [subscription required], WWE will be running a pay-per-view event inside the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground in Victoria, Australia, and it's currently being reported as a done deal for some time in October with an official announcement expected to come at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.

With dual-branded PPV shows making a comeback in 2018, the only WWE Network event scheduled for this year is TLC which takes place on Oct. 21 in Boston, so this stadium presentation would be an addition to the slate for this year.

Aiming to put well over 100,000 people inside the MCG, the Herald Sun also reported that WWE is targeting some marquee names to appear on the card, with newest female superstar Ronda Rousey as the headliner. This is significant not only because the company is heavily pushing the former UFC star, but also Australia was the site of Rousey's infamous loss to Holly Holm with a crowd of over 56,000 people on hand in Melbourne. Also targeted for the card, apparently, are John Cena, The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio. You have to imagine Cena will be on hand for a card of this magnitude, but the latter two names we could take a wait-and-see approach with.

WWE tours Australia every year featuring live events, but this will be the first instance since the Global Warning Tour in 2002 where they will attempt to pack a stadium. In August 2002, the company ran Etihad Stadium for an event that was headlined by a WWE undisputed championship main event pitting The Rock (c) vs. Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar.