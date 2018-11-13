Reports: Becky Lynch out of WWE Survivor Series match with Ronda Rousey due to injury

The much-anticipated champion vs. champion showdown between Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch will not be taking place as scheduled this Sunday at Survivor Series. The match has been pulled from the Survivor Series card due to injuries sustained by Lynch in the melee that closed this week's go-home edition of Raw. News of Lynch's injuries and the match cancellation was first reported by Fightful.com and later confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Six days prior to their match, Lynch appeared in the main event segment of Raw to first attack Rousey in the locker room area with her Dis-Arm-Her submission before leading a SmackDown women's invasion that took place inside the ring. During the in-ring skirmish, however, Lynch's nose was brutally busted open from what appeared to be an inadvertently firm blow by Nia Jax. Despite the injury, Lynch continued on with the attack, pummeling Rousey in the ring with a steel chair as blood poured from her face and fans chanted her name. Raw closed on Monday night with an iconic image of Lynch standing amid the fans, jawing down at a recovering Rousey in the squared circle.

As of this time, there has been no replacement opponent named for Rousey at Survivor Series -- if there will be one at all with the SmackDown women's champion out of commission for an unknown period of time.