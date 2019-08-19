Reports: WWE will move NXT brand to USA Network, announcement set for Monday Night Raw

WWE will announce Monday night during its signature television program Raw that the company's third major brand will be moving to national television. NXT will jump from the streaming-only WWE Network to cable giant USA Network, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was previously reported by Meltzer and Mike Johnson of PWInsider that such a move was forthcoming.

NXT is expected to remain on its long-time home of Wednesday nights but expand from one to two hours, presumably airing from 8-10 p.m. ET. It is unknown whether it will air live or move from its home at Full Sail University. NXT is presently taped upwards of four episodes at a time at Full Sail, a production facility near the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Despite NXT originally being created as a developmental brand for WWE -- a place where talent in the PC could hone their skill and learn how to perform for a televised audience -- its weekly show and quarterly pay-per-views have become critically acclaimed. In fact, many professional wrestling fans and journalists prefer NXT the weekly WWE product.

The NXT move comes at a critical juncture for WWE as it is facing a true external threat for the first time in decades. All Elite Wrestling, an upstart wrestling promotion with a billionaire financier, formally launched in January. The company has already seen massive, perhaps unprecedented, success with hardcore fans in selling out arenas for PPVs and TV tapings. It will launch its own TNT-based TV show, which is expected to be called AEW Revolution, on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

WWE moving NXT off its network and to a cable competitor is both a shrewd business decision and a clear move to thwart the upstart AEW. Live programming is highlight sought after and earning premiums from networks looking to add as many non-DVR viewers as possible.

When WWE agreed to move its SmackDown Live program to Fox -- that partnership begins on Friday, Oct. 4 -- it was long-believed that NXT would find a home on FS1, which is already going to be airing a weekly WWE studio show. However, a Big East basketball broadcasting agreement -- many of the conference's games are held on Wednesday nights -- likely threw a wrench in that plan. Fox, which recently lost UFC rights to ESPN, is looking to fill many of those gaps with WWE programming.

In terms of what NXT's move to USA Network means for the brand's identity, that remains to be seen. NXT is presently overseen by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, a current WWE superstar and the company's executive vice president of talent, live events and creative. WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon runs Raw and SmackDown, and while he recently hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to serve as executive directors of those respective shows, the final say with creative still lies with McMahon.

WWE fans who have become accustomed and attracted to NXT's more rugged and realistic style with long-term booking, thorough storytelling and (often times) more exciting in-ring action may or may not see changes come to the brand with it moving to USA Network. That certainly remains to be seen.

For now, all we can do is wait and see what exactly WWE announces on Monday night and what the company has in store for NXT going forward.