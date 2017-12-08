Ric Flair confesses to binge drinking hours before his intestines ruptured

Months after an incident in August left him in the hospital with ruptured intestines, Ric Flair has admitted that he was binge drinking hours before the emergency. The admission came on WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton's podcast.

"I had been drinking ... shocker, yeah," Flair said, via TMZ. "A friend of mine came in town from Dallas and we had been out all day the day before (the emergency), and again in the morning before I flew back." Hours later, Flair had what he described as "this really sharp pain in [his] stomach," a doctor told him that his intestine had ruptured, "...and that's the last thing I remember," he said.

Flair had previously conceded that decades of alcohol abuse led to the incident, and he had subsequently sworn off drinking, but the revelation that he had been drinking so shortly before the incident is a new one.

Flair's 30 for 30 "Nature Boy" was released earlier this year, and it detailed some of the insane details of his life. No one should be surprised that he had to be hospitalized based on what he was doing to his body in his prime, but he seems intent on bettering himself after the incident. He says that his fiancee, Wendy, has been by his side through everything, and he also seems more grounded since the scare.