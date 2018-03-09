ROH 16th Anniversary show card, live stream: Matches, watch online, start time
All the information you need to watch the ROH 16th Anniversary show on Friday night
Every year in either late February or early March, Ring of Honor Wrestling puts on a show to celebrate the company's inception back in 2002 with the original Era of Honor Begins show. This year's offering takes place in early March with Friday's ROH 16th Anniversary match card in Las Vegas, where the event has been held the previous three years.
This year's card is loaded with some pretty big name-talent and title matches, and during the pre-show prior to the event on Friday night, there will be two first-round Women of Honor tournament bouts as they will eventually crown the company's first women's champion later this year. The main event of the ROH 16th Anniversary show on Friday night sees world champion Dalton Castle put his championship on the line against former champion Jay Lethal.
Here's a look at how you can watch the ROH 16th Anniversary show set to go down on Friday.
ROH 16th Anniversary viewing information
Date: Friday, March 9 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall -- Sunrise Manor, Nevada
Stream: ROHWrestling.com | Fite TV App
Channel: Pay-per-view (Check local provider)
And here's how the final card has shaped out for the ROH 16th Anniversary Show.
ROH 16th Anniversary match card
- ROH World Championship: Dalton Castle (c) vs. Jay Lethal
- ROH Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Briscoes
- ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship (Street Fight): The Young Bucks & Hangman Page (c) vs. Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels
- Cody vs. Matt Taven
- Flip Gordon vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- Punishment Martinez vs. Marty Scurll
- Sumie Sakai vs. Hana Kimura (Pre-show)
- Tenille Dashwood vs. Brandi Rhodes (Pre-show)
