ROH, NJPW G1 Supercard matches, card, start time, PPV streaming, MSG lineup, price
All the information you need to catch the G1 Supercard event from Madison Square Garden on Saturday
History will be made this WrestleMania weekend inside Madison Square Garden -- but it won't be made by WWE. No, this Saturday night, the Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling partnership takes things to a whole other, historic level with the presentation of the G1 Supercard event. To search for the last event run inside "The World's Most Famous Arena" not run by a member of the McMahon family, you'd have to travel all the way back to 1960. There's a ton of pressure on both promotions heading in, but make no mistake about it, they've set a card together that most have certainly deemed worthy of the Madison Square Garden venue.
On a card stacked with plenty of star-studded matchups, both the Ring of Honor world championship and the IWGP heavyweight championship will be on the line. Jay Lethal will put his ROH world title up for grabs (literally) when he takes on Marty Scurll and Matt Taven in a ladder match, and "Switchblade" Jay White will defend the IWGP heavyweight title against four-time titleholder and 2019 New Japan Cup winner Kazuchika Okada.
Listen to our audio preview of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below. We will have an instant analysis immediately after WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night.
Below you can have a look at the entire G1 Supercard match card set to take place on Saturday as well as viewing information.
G1 Supercard viewing information
Date: Saturday, April 6
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
PPV: FITE TV | Price: $39.99
Live stream: Honor Club | NJPW World
G1 Supercard match card
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
- ROH World Championship (Ladder Match): Jay Lethal (c) vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
- RevPro British Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Winner Take All -- IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, ROH Tag Team Championship: Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Villain Enterprises (c) vs. EVIL & Sanada vs. The Briscoe Brothers
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido
- Bully Ray vs. Juice Robinson (New York Street Fight)
- Women of Honor World Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein
- Rush vs. Dalton Castle
- Winner Take All -- NEVER Openweight Championship, ROH World TV Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (c)
- Honor Rumble (Pre-show)
- Kagetsu, Jenny Rose & Hazuki vs. Hana Kimura, Stella Gray & Sumie Sakai (Pre-show)
