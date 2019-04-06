ROH, NJPW G1 Supercard matches, card, start time, PPV streaming, MSG lineup, price

History will be made this WrestleMania weekend inside Madison Square Garden -- but it won't be made by WWE. No, this Saturday night, the Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling partnership takes things to a whole other, historic level with the presentation of the G1 Supercard event. To search for the last event run inside "The World's Most Famous Arena" not run by a member of the McMahon family, you'd have to travel all the way back to 1960. There's a ton of pressure on both promotions heading in, but make no mistake about it, they've set a card together that most have certainly deemed worthy of the Madison Square Garden venue.

On a card stacked with plenty of star-studded matchups, both the Ring of Honor world championship and the IWGP heavyweight championship will be on the line. Jay Lethal will put his ROH world title up for grabs (literally) when he takes on Marty Scurll and Matt Taven in a ladder match, and "Switchblade" Jay White will defend the IWGP heavyweight title against four-time titleholder and 2019 New Japan Cup winner Kazuchika Okada.

Below you can have a look at the entire G1 Supercard match card set to take place on Saturday as well as viewing information.

G1 Supercard viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 6

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

PPV: FITE TV | Price: $39.99

Live stream: Honor Club | NJPW World

G1 Supercard match card