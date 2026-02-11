Roman Reigns is a lock for WrestleMania 42, where he'll challenge CM Punk or Finn Balor for the world heavyweight title. Now, WWE has revealed Reigns' schedule heading into his marquee match.

Reigns is scheduled to make five appearances between now and WrestleMania 42. Notably, he's not advertised for any more shows this month. Reigns will appear on the March 2, March 16, March 23, March 30 and April 13 episodes of Monday Night Raw.

Last month, Reigns won the men's Royal Rumble match, guaranteeing him a world title match at WrestleMania. He chose the world heavyweight championship as his desired prize. Reigns is widely expected to challenge reigning champion Punk for the title in Las Vegas. However, Punk must first defeat Balor at Elimination Chamber if he wants to headline a second WrestleMania against Reigns.

Take a look below for a full breakdown of Reigns' upcoming dates and locations through WrestleMania 42.

Roman Reigns' Road to WrestleMania 42 dates