One of the biggest celebrity crossovers in pro-wrestling history is headed to WWE Crown Jewel. Friday's episode of SmackDown saw the announcement that undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will headline WWE's pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The match was announced during Paul's SmackDown appearance on Friday night. WWE will hold a press conference on Saturday in Las Vegas promoting the event.

Reigns vs. Paul ranks among the biggest cross-over attractions in pro-wrestling history. Reigns is the longest-reigning WWE universal champion in history and approaching the top 20 all-time for combined days reigning as WWE champion. Paul has more than 58 million combined social media followers across Instagram, Twitter and two YouTube channels.

Paul signed a multi-event deal with WWE in June after an impressive showing at WrestleMania 38. His athleticism has earned him rave reviews from fans and those in the industry. Paul has competed twice inside a WWE ring. He, along with The Miz, defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. He also won a one-on-one match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

Crown Jewel has featured a number of celebrity crossovers in the past, including Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman. It has also featured rare appearances by legends like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Bill Goldberg.