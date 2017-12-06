Ronda Rousey, WWE reportedly 'finalizing details' for star's move to wrestling

Ronda Rousey in a WWE ring is closer to happening than ever before.

Though Rousey's foray into the squared circle has been teased for months, it is now reportedly a near certainty. Citing two sources close to Rousey, USA Today's Martin Rogers reported Wednesday that the former UFC bantamweight champion is "finalizing details of her move to WWE."

A long-time WWE fan, Rousey borrowed with permission her "Rowdy" nickname from Roddy Piper and formed her own mixed martial arts version of the "Four Hoursewomen" promoting her relationship with Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. She drew a massive reaction crashing WrestleMania 31 to aid The Rock in a confrontation with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, hip tossing Triple H before grabbing hold of McMahon's arm.

"You need to understand something, Steph," Rousey said on the show. "Any ring I step into is mine. If you want me to leave, why don't you make me?"

Since then, Rousey and WWE have been somewhat inseparable even as she continued working in MMA. Five months after WrestleMania 31, Rousey defeated Bethe Correia via knockout at UFC 190. Three months after that, she suffered her first defeat to Holly Holm in stunning fashion at UFC 193, and one year later, her MMA career basically ended when Amanda Nunes embarassed her in 48 seconds at UFC 207.

Rousey appears to have moved on from MMA, and UFC president Dana White has shared his hope that she no longer wants to step inside the Octagon. Coinciding with that has been massive interest from WWE brass and wrestling fans to see Rousey as a Brock Lesnar-like fixture on their programming.

She has attended multiple WWE events over the years including the recent Mae Young Classic as she sat in the crowd cheering on Baszler, who was part of the tournament and has since been signed by WWE. Rousey, along with Duke and Shafir, egged on WWE's version of the "Four Horsewomen" -- Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley -- across the entrance ramp, and WWE even released a video of a confrontation between the groups in the parking lot. (Shafir is the wife of NXT superstar Roderick Strong, so she is already somewhat involved in the world of WWE.)

Rousey and Duke have separately been spotted taking part in wrestling training over the last few months in California. Just last week, Rousey shared a video promoting her new website that actually showed footage of her training with former WWE champion and current SmackDown superstar Natalya.

Our launch date is getting closer every day! Here's the latest preview for https://t.co/PsLSibFNz9#RondaRouseyDOTcompic.twitter.com/8T4RPxfANw — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 1, 2017

With less than four months until WrestleMania 34, it seems like a shoe-in that a match between the two sets of Four Horsewomen will be part of WWE's biggest show of the year. The only question that likely remains is how WWE gets there, but with Rousey reportedly near a deal with the company and the Royal Rumble -- and potentially the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match -- about six weeks from now, the time appears right.