Sami Zayn out indefinitely following double rotator cuff surgery after Money in the Bank

A pair of torn rotator cuffs brought an end to Sami Zayn's feud with Bobby Lashley after Money in the Bank and required the WWE superstar to undergo surgery on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Zayn, whose real name is Rami Sebei, told WWE.com he underwent surgery on his torn right shoulder, which has been ailing him for months, and plans to have the same procedure on his left shoulder in 6-7 weeks. Zayn previously had surgery on his left shoulder in 2015 following a match on Raw in his hometown of Montreal, in which he was called up from NXT for a U.S. championship open challenge match.

Zayn said he has battled shoulder pain for years, dating back to a torn left rotator cuff he suffered in a match against friend and in-ring rival Kevin Owens in 2009 on the independent scene.

"I would love to be able to blame Bobby Lashley for all my woes, but these injuries go back long before I mixed it up with him -- even though lately, I've been blaming Bobby Lashley for everything," Zayn said. "But this one isn't on him by any means. I was apprehensive [at Money in the Bank], but it was still manageable. It's just so weird how you get so used to what we do. I could go in there and wrestle main events on live events for 25-30 minutes, but I couldn't really get the sheets off me in bed. It's weird how that works. Your body just adapts."

Zayn, who failed to mention how long he will be sidelined, wasn't sure whether he will continue an on-camera role during his recovery or remain on the shelf until his return.

"That's really not a decision that's up to me," Zayn said. "Because of the timeline, I'd love to be in the mix for WrestleMania season. That's the most exciting time of the year for all of us. I think timeline wise, I should be ready in time for WrestleMania, so fingers crossed."

Zayn and Lashley had the first pay-per-view match of their feud on Sunday, which was won by Lashley in a near-squash.