Seth Rollins is out of action until next year. On Friday, Rollins announced that his shoulder injury will keep him sidelined from WWE well into 2026.

Rollins provided the update while guest-hosting "Good Morning Football" this week. Dressed in a bear suit and a No. 76 Chicago Bears jersey for Halloween, Rollins told the program that he wouldn't be back in the ring for another six months.

"I wish I could rip this thing off, man, but I'm out, guys. I'm out of action for six months," Rollins said. "My world championship is going to be worn by some schmuck, either Jey Uso or CM Punk. It's awful. It really is the Halloween scaries, but I'm here. I'm here in a full bear suit."

Rollins was written off television on the Oct. 13 episode of WWE Raw. The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attack Rollins, sidelining their faction leader for the foreseeable future. It's believed the segment was booked after Rollins legitimately injured his shoulder in a winning effort against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.

A new world heavyweight champion will be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event. CM Punk was granted the match after Rollins was forced to vacate the title. Jey Uso subsequently won a battle royal to qualify for the vacant title match with Punk.

Back in July, LA Knight prematurely pinned Rollins after Rollins suffered what appeared to be a knee injury. Subsequent reports were split on the legitimacy of the injury, with even Rollins' manager, Paul Heyman, telling CBS Sports that media misdirection was part of WWE's creative direction. The previous injury proved to be a ruse after Rollins returned one month later at SummerSlam, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Punk.