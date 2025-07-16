WWE superstar Seth Rollins does not expect to wrestle anytime soon after his knee injury against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rollins vs. Knights ended abruptly after his knee buckled on a springboard backflip. After conferring with a ringside doctor and referee, Rollins limped into a BFT for the pinfall. Rollins has follow-up visits to determine the extent of his injury but believes he'll be sidelined for some time.

"There was some imaging. It was a little too swollen, so we're going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA," Rollins told "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday. "Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time."

Rollins has suffered several knee injuries in his career. Last year, Rollins admirably worked through WrestleMania 41 with an MCL injury, teaming with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns. He underwent meniscus surgery afterwards. Rollins, having a strong sense of his body, remains hopeful he can recover before WrestleMania season next year.

"This isn't the first time I've been injured, it won't be the last time," he said. "I've always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. Can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that. Beyond a firm timeline, I just won't know until we receive a clearer answer from the MRI. That's where it's at."

Rollins' injury is a major blow to WWE's main event scene. The Money in the Bank briefcase holder is a regular anchor on Monday Night Raw with alliance members Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. On Monday, CM Punk and Roman Reigns were featured prominently in Rollins' absence.