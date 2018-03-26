Shane McMahon hospitalized for diverticulitis, WrestleMania 34 status now in jeopardy

Former WWE SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon may not be available for an appearance at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, and for pretty good reason. WWE.com reported on Monday that McMahon was recently hospitalized for diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia while vacationing with his family in Antigua, causing him to be flown back to the New York area for further treatment. McMahon is currently being treated with antibiotics, according to WWE.

On screen, McMahon stepped down from his post as commissioner of the Tuesday night show two weeks ago, but was dealt a harsh goodbye from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. A week later, general manager Daniel Bryan was medically cleared to return to in-ring action, setting the stage for a showdown at WrestleMania between the authority figures and the rebel performers that had just been fired by the returning Bryan. From that point, a tag match in New Orleans seemed imminent; however, this news on McMahon seems to point toward the match not taking place.

As more becomes available on the condition of Shane McMahon, we'll be sure to keep you updated.