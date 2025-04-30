"Stone Cold" is trying to make amends. Steve Austin was at the center of arguably the most viral moment of this year's WrestleMania when he made his way down the entrance ramp on his ATV and proceeded to do laps around the ring. It's something that Austin has done many times in his career, but this time became a problem after Austin drove into the barricade separating the wrestlers from the fans inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Austin was seen attempting to console the fans that were closest to the crash before making his way into the ring and again on his way out. WWE president Nick Khan was also seen talking to the fans at ringside. Austin says it was a mechanical issue that created problems for him.

"Just a different throttle set up than what I'm normally used to. Long story short, just a different throttle system cause I'm pretty damn handy on a four wheeler," Austin said in an interview with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday. "Pretty embarrassed about it. I think everybody's OK, but I mean, you go out there on the biggest night in wrestling and you end up like that. It's not the greatest night at the office. You want to go out there and give people the best show that you can, and when you fall short of that, it's not great."

Austin was in town for his WrestleMania 13 match with Bret Hart to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It's unclear when the next time fans might see Austin appear on WWE television, but one would bet he does not enter on a four-wheeler again.