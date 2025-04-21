"Stone Cold" Steve Austin narrowly avoided a disaster on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41. Austin arrived in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium riding an ATV, something he's frequently done in his career. While cruising around the ring and doing multiple laps, Austin inadvertently drove into the front row barricade as he was about to slow down and nearly hit a woman standing at ringside.

Austin's entrance came to an abrupt stop as he hit the wall with a video board in front of it. The WWE Hall of Famer could be seen quickly checking on the fans seated directly in front of him before entering the ring. Later, WWE president Nick Khan walked over to check on a woman ringside.

Austin, whose WrestleMania 13 match with Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last night, appeared before the WrestleMania Night 2 main event to announce the show's attendance numbers. After making the announcement and chugging some of his beers, Austin went one more time over to the fan before heading up the ramp to backstage.

Sunday's show was headlined by undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena.

CBS Sports has reached out to the WWE for a statement.