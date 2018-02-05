Super Bowl 2018: Ex-WWE champ Jinder Mahal trolls Rob Gronkowski after Pats loss

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal has (storyline) reasons to be angry at Rob Gronkowski. It was not that long ago -- one year, in fact -- that Gronkowski cost Mahal a chance at winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal but helping Gronk's real-life friend, Mojo Rawley.

On Sunday, Mahal had his revenge with a quick Photoshop and three simple words.

With Rawley outside the ring fighting with Mahal, Gronk got up to cheer Rawley on last April. Taking exception to this, Mahal grabbed a drink, took a sip and threw it at Gronk. After a moment of contemplation, Gronk jumped over the ringside barrier only to be stopped by security. They eventually relented and let him into the ring, where he got in a three-point stance before shoulder tackling Mahal and celebrating in classic Gronk style with Rawley.

Gronk made that WWE appearance exactly four months after undergoing back surgery, just weeks before the Patriots began offseason workouts. He put together a tremendous effort in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, hauling in a game-high nine receptions on a game-high 15 targets, totaling 116 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. After the game, for the first time in his career, Gronk at least insinuated that there was a possibility he may not play again in 2019.