Super Bowl 2018: Ex-WWE champ Jinder Mahal trolls Rob Gronkowski after Pats loss
Mahal and Gronk previously got into it last April at WrestleMania 33
Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal has (storyline) reasons to be angry at Rob Gronkowski. It was not that long ago -- one year, in fact -- that Gronkowski cost Mahal a chance at winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal but helping Gronk's real-life friend, Mojo Rawley.
On Sunday, Mahal had his revenge with a quick Photoshop and three simple words.
With Rawley outside the ring fighting with Mahal, Gronk got up to cheer Rawley on last April. Taking exception to this, Mahal grabbed a drink, took a sip and threw it at Gronk. After a moment of contemplation, Gronk jumped over the ringside barrier only to be stopped by security. They eventually relented and let him into the ring, where he got in a three-point stance before shoulder tackling Mahal and celebrating in classic Gronk style with Rawley.
The #AndreBattleRoyal just got a dose of @Patriots' @RobGronkowski. Watch #WrestleMania streaming LIVE at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/fpoMaJAEHw— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
Gronk made that WWE appearance exactly four months after undergoing back surgery, just weeks before the Patriots began offseason workouts. He put together a tremendous effort in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, hauling in a game-high nine receptions on a game-high 15 targets, totaling 116 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. After the game, for the first time in his career, Gronk at least insinuated that there was a possibility he may not play again in 2019.
-
McGregor reacts to Rousey in WWE
The UFC lightweight champion literally stopped in his tracks to talk about Rousey's decisi...
-
WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 34 as the road to the big show conti...
-
SmackDown recap: Zayn and Owens implode
The love fest between Owens and Zayn looks to be coming to an abrupt end
-
WWE Raw results: A great, complete show
The night after the Royal Rumble was huge as WWE sets the stage for WrestleMania 34
-
WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber on Raw's Road to WrestleMania...
-
First WWE women's Elimination Chamber
The women of WWE will make even more history by stepping into the chamber for the first ti...
Add a Comment