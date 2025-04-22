WrestleMania 41 was an amazing spectacle, but the main event on Sunday night left fans feeling a little disappointed. The Rock was the catalyst for John Cena betraying Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber, but he hasn't been seen since. According to The Rock, it was in the story's best interest to distance himself from Rhodes and Cena.

Rhodes rejected The Rock's request for his "soul" in March, after which Cena seemingly accepted The Rock's offer. The "soul" plot was never clearly explained, though it could be extrapolated that The Rock was offering his influence and leverage in exchange for his personal world champion. However, Cena's connection with The Rock was never expanded on. On Tuesday, Johnson argued it was best to pause the story element he first introduced and instead watch WrestleMania from home.

"We've established this idea of Cody's soul, we can always come back to it, I did feel -- and I made the call, I don't want to be involved in that (Cena's chase for 17)," Johnson told "The Pat McAfee Show" after Mania. "Step back and let 'The Final Boss' step back into the shadows. Let all that spotlight go on John. Let it go to Cody. Let's not make it about Cody's soul or John's soul. Let's let them do what they do."

Johnson gave Cena's villainous turn the same praise as Hulk Hogan's famous turn in 1996, when Hogan formed the New World Order with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. The Rock claimed to speak with Cena and Rhodes about the change in the creative direction.

"I called John and spoke to him," Johnson said. "I called Cody and I said, I think The Final Boss's work is done. We just pulled off the greatest angle in the history of pro wrestling -- other than Hulk Hogan turning heel. I said, this is amazing. We have six weeks. Now, let's build and you guys crush it. I'll be right there with you and I'm always here if you need me, but I think it's best for The Final Boss not to be involved in that finish."

The Rock claimed a phone call from TKO and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel was the catalyst to his involvement. Emmanuel told The Rock that ticket sales were slow and that Chamber could benefit from a major moment preceding Mania.

"He said, 'We need help at Elimination Chamber. Ticket sales are a little slow. Beyond that, we've found that Elimination Chamber has become the pay-per-view that's interesting and fans are having fun, but it's also the conduit to WrestleMania. How do we create an Elimination Chamber that people must tune in to see? Right now, we don't have that.' He asked if 'The Final Boss' would show up."

Johnson credited WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque for making the call to trigger Cena's character shift. Though Johnson decided not to get involved physically at WrestleMania, he still advocates for The Rock acquiring Rhodes' soul later.

"I was an advocate for [turning Rhodes]. Not turning Cody heel soon, but eventually down the line," Johnson said. "I like the idea."