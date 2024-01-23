Tim Tebow has had a long and successful career, spanning from college football, to the NFL, to minor league baseball, and now broadcasting. Tebow's resume almost included a stint in the ring, according to WWE president Nick Khan.

Khan joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday and revealed just how close Tebow came to making his WWE debut. After Tebow was released by the Patriots in 2013, Khan received a call from Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H.

Khan was Tebow's agent at the time, and Levesque wanted to gauge Tebow's interest in a possible match against The Big Show at WrestleMania XXX.

"When I was an agent in my prior profession and I was trying to get into the WWE profession, Paul had called me with an unsolicited call," Khan said. "This was when Tim Tebow had just gotten cut by the Patriots. ... He said, 'Hey, what do you think of Tim Tebow against The Big Show at whatever that WrestleMania was after the Patriots' run?' I said, 'Well, what are you thinking?' He offered some financial terms. I called Tim at the time, 'What do you think?'"

From there, Tebow and Khan had a secret meeting with WWE power brokers, including Vince McMahon. The match never worked out, and wrestling fans never got to see Tebow throw down with some of the biggest names in wrestling.

"Tim and I, then, had a top-secret private meeting," Khan said. "Tim Tebow, myself, Vince McMahon, and Triple H in Anaheim, California about that. Ultimately, it didn't happen."

Instead of battling Tebow, Big Show participated in a battle royal for the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy.