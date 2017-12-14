Triple H slows roll on Ronda Rousey to WWE reports: 'That's news to me'

It might be the worst kept secret in sports entertainment that former Ronda Rousey appears headed toward a career change to pro wrestling. Not only has the former UFC champion posted videos of herself training, WWE has seemingly created storylines for her to potentially work within.

While WWE has never backed down in maintaining its interest to sign her, executive vice president Paul "Triple H" Levesque told CBS Sports on Tuesday that the recent deluge of internet reports confirming a Rousey deal is imminent remain premature.

"It's funny because every now and then I wake up and I look at either social media or the news and I see a report and it's like, well, that's news to me because I'm the one who would be having that conversation," Levesque said during an appearance on CBS Sports' "In This Corner Podcast." "So it's interesting with 'sources say.'"

Rousey, 30, hasn't appeared in the Octagon since a 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2016 and UFC president Dana White has publicly stated that, as her friend, he no longer has interest in seeing her return.

No stranger to WWE cameras, Rousey has attended major events in prime seats in the past, including a run-in at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 that saw her join forces with The Rock to take out Levesque and his wife, Stephanie McMahon. Rousey also made public appearances at this summer's Mae Young Classic women's tournament in support of her former UFC training partner, Shayna Baszler, who went on to get signed by WWE and is set to make her debut in NXT.

Rousey originally dubbed her MMA training partners the "Four Horsewomen" years ago and now all four are involved in wrestling as Marina Shafir, who is engaged to NXT superstar Roderick Strong, has already appeared on WWE programming, and Jessamyn Duke has begun training.

If videos posted by WWE are any indication, Rousey and company could be headed into a feud with the original "Four Horsewomen" of NXT, which includes Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, should the former Olympic medalist in judo sign with the company.

"Everybody is very busy and I know that from Ronda's side and her team, they are looking for an opportunity," Levesque said. "I have made it very clear that an opportunity exists and it's just a matter of us getting together and having conversations.

"I wish I had something more to tell you than that but we are just kind of talking and feeling where it goes and she is making movies and doing other things. But it's exciting and there are a lot of interest on both sides so let's see where it goes."