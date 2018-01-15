UFC star Paige VanZant 'definitely interested' in pursuing WWE future

UFC star and ex-model Paige VanZant plans to continue fighting long after her mixed martial arts career is over, and she hopes to be doing it inside a WWE ring.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Sunday, VanZant called a stint in WWE something she "for sure" wants to do in the future.

"Yes, that's definitely something I'm interested in," she said. "I love the WWE. ... We'll see. If the opportunity comes, I would definitely go for it. If the knock comes onto my door, I'm taking it. I love WWE. I would love it. I have the personality for it. When the time's right."

VanZant, who is 1-2 in her last three UFC bouts, may wind up there sooner than later as long as there's mutual interest. And to be candid, there would be little reason for WWE not to consider signing her.

WWE has converted a number of MMA stars into their "superstars" with Ken Shamrock and Brock Lesnar being the biggest names that have crossed over as big names in the squared circle. In his latest stint with the company, Lesnar is presently WWE's universal champion and will likely hold the title for a calendar year heading into WrestleMania 34 in early April.

It is also seemingly a sure thing at this point that former UFC megastar Ronda Rousey will be signed by WWE any day now with a likely match at WrestleMania in her future. Rousey has long been a WWE fan and has been teased as a signing for months.

As far as what would happen if Rousey is still in WWE and the company decides to bring in VanZant also? The current UFC flyweight and former "Dancing With the Stars" competitor believes WWE might have to make an exception to its rules.

"That would be interesting. I think they might have to allow some real shots -- really, some real shots -- fired," she said.

Check out VanZant's short interview with TMZ Sports below.