One of professional wrestling's most iconic acts could play a role in shaping WWE's creative future. The Undertaker is arguably the most revered character in WWE. Five years after retiring, he's in discussions to join WWE's creative team.

Undertaker returns as a coach on Season 2 of A&E's "WWE LFG" reality series, with his wife, Michelle McCool, joining the coaching lineup. Helping prospects develop their characters and skills reinvigorated his wrestling appetite. Hungry to do more, Undertaker confirmed interest in joining WWE's creative team.

"We have discussed it... " Undertaker, real name Mark Calloway, told CBS Sports ahead of the show's season premiere. "To answer your question, yes. Doing 'LFG' has sparked that creativity that I've put on the shelf since retiring."

There are hurdles to overcome before WWE and Undertaker settle on a direction. The seven-time world champion insists it's a big undertaking, one he's unsure about managing between personal responsibilities and other commitments.

"It's a really large ask to be part of the creative team," Undertaker said. "If I can't commit to it 100%, then I don't want to do it. I don't want to be more of a distraction than an asset."

The "WWE LFG" program features four legendary coaches guiding a team of four prospect athletes. The winning contestants, one male and one female, earn NXT contracts. Undertaker's Tyra Mae Steel and Booker T's Jasper Troy won last season, with Undertaker winning a ceremonial championship belt for earning the most overall points.

McCool replaces Mickie James on the coaching panel after making guest appearances to help train James' students in Season 1. Undertaker and McCool -- WWE Hall of Famers and multi-time world champions who've been married for 15 years -- have seen headlines accusing them of nepotism.

"Of course, my husband gets me everything," McCool noted sarcastically.

Undertaker laughed off accusations that he "got Mickie fired" to make room for his wife. Undertaker explained that McCool's recurring Season 1 appearances were to test if they could balance doing the show with their home life. Afterward, WWE revisited having McCool coach full-time.

"I would never address it any other place, but you get the scoop," Undertaker said. "When I was presented with the opportunity to be a coach, she was presented with the opportunity at the same time. We couldn't do it together because the kids were in school. It was too much.

"That's why she had a few spots on Season 1. We were trying to figure out schedules and what it would be like if she were to do Season 2."

Check out the full interview with the Undertaker and Michelle McCool below.

McCool's expanded role on "WWE LFG" might not be her only upcoming WWE venture. The women-exclusive Evolution pay-per-view is scheduled for July 13. McCool hasn't been contacted about an appearance, but would love to wrestle one of WWE's new stars or reunite with her former co-women's champion, Layla.

"It blows my mind the number of women we have in WWE and the level of athleticism they have," McCool said. "Would I love to get in the ring and mix it up? Absolutely. Do I think I could? Absolutely for one night. I might not be able to walk for another year.

"I would love a LayCool reunion. Layla has been back in the mix since Hall of Fame [in April]."