Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash return to WWE for 25th anniversary of Raw

Just days before the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the longest-running weekly episodic television program in history. A special edition of WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, will air live from both Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center in New York on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, and featur a number of superstars who have not been on WWE TV for quite a while.

WWE announced Monday that The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash -- among others -- will make special apeparances at the Manhattan Center, the site of the first episode of Raw, that Monday. WWE superstars from both the Raw and SmackDown Live brands will be in attendance at Barclays Center for what should be a star-studded edition of the show.

"We look forward to celebrating this unmatched milestone with our fans around the world, but 25 years only marks the beginning of WWE surprising, delighting and entertaining generations to come," said WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said in a statement.

Monday Night Raw made its debut on Jan. 11, 1993 and has aired weekly since. It has undergone numerous incarnations over the years, debuting as WWF's Monday Night Raw before transitioning into Raw is War, back to Monday Night Raw and now WWE Raw. It has aired both live and taped, at one point alternating every other week, but has been broadcast live nearly every week since 1999.

WWE Raw has been aired on a variety of stations, including USA Network, The Nashville Network (TNN), Spike TV and back to the USA Network again in 2005. Every episode of the show is currently available on WWE Network. The former two-hour show has aired as a three-hour program since 2012.