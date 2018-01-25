Vince McMahon on 2020 XFL return: Every city, including NFL sites, 'on our radar'
The Alpha Entertainment leader says his revived football league will target a nationwide presence
WWE chairman Vince McMahon confirmed on Thursday that his long-lost football league, the short-lived XFL, is scheduled for a 2020 return.
In doing so, he indirectly challenged the NFL.
Asked on a conference call whether his controversial alternative, branded a rougher, wrestling-infused rendition of the NFL's product upon its original debut in 1999, would target cities that already have an NFL presence, McMahon didn't hold back.
"Every city is on our radar," he said, adding that it only makes sense for the XFL to land in cities where "they play football." Even Pittsburgh, home of the Steelers, isn't off the table, he suggested.
As CBS Sports' Adam Silverstein reported earlier Thursday, there had already been plenty of talk regarding a potential XFL return leading up to McMahon's announcement.
Brad Shepard first reported in mid-December that McMahon, WWE's chairman, was planning to make such an announcement on Jan. 25. WWE clarified at that time of the initial reports that it was not going back into the football business but McMahon will rather be doing so on his own. McMahon has created Alpha Entertainment separate from WWE and recently sold 3.34 million shares of WWE stock (about $100 million worth) in order to help fund the company. Alpha Entertainment has also since acquired five XFL trademarks that WWE abandoned between 2002 and 2005.
During its lone 2001 season, the XFL carried eight inaugural franchises in Birmingham, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Memphis, New York/New Jersey, Orlando and San Francisco.
-
What XFL means for McMahon in WWE
Will McMahon remain in his same day-to-day roll managing WWE and its creative?
-
Manziel out, Tebow in for the new XFL?
Vince McMahon is bringing the XFL back with fewer gimmicks, and he wants his players to be...
-
Rousey denies WWE Royal Rumble rumors
The former UFC champion denies that a deal to join WWE has been finalized
-
XFL is back: League to redebut in 2020
Nearly two decades after it flamed out, the XFL will be returning to a playing field near...
-
WWE: Raw 25, Royal Rumble
A deep look at Raw 25 and the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble
-
SD Live recap: Styles faces KO and Zayn
AJ Styles took on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Tuesday ... before he takes them on this Sunda...
Add a Comment