Superstar recording artist Jelly Roll made his in-ring debut as a WWE wrestler on Saturday at Night 1 of SummerSlam. Jelly Roll was tag team partners with WWE legend Randy Orton as they faced off with Drew McIntyre and social media influencer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul.

Unsurprisingly, Jelly Roll was somewhat limited as an in-ring performer, having lost a massive amount of weight in recent years but not being an experienced athlete or physical performer.

To make up for those physical shortcomings, Jelly Roll was on defense for much of the match, with Orton looking to tag in for dramatic comeback spots.

The highlight of the match, however, came as Jelly Roll took some big offense from Paul, the man he'd put through a table on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Jelly Roll was draped over a ringside commentary desk by Drew McIntyre, allowing Paul to climb to the top rope and hit a splash that sent the musician through the desk and to the floor.

Jelly Roll would attempt to make a comeback after being attended to by WWE officials but ultimately lost the match when Paul hit him with a Paul from Heaven frog splash to score the three count.