WATCH: Brock Lesnar goes back to college, wrestles heavyweight Gable Steveson at Minnesota

The philosophy of "never forget where you came from" is apparently one that is not foreign to former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar. On Wednesday, Lesnar returned to his collegiate roots at the University of Minnesota, but he didn't just drop in to say hello to the wrestling team and leave. No, Lesnar was there to get a sweat in on the pads and provide some coaching to one of the program's brightest young stars.

Lesnar hit the mats with Gable Stevenson, Minnesota's star heavyweight who recently earned the No. 1 ranking in the heavyweight division after moving to 20-0 last weekend against Iowa, per the Minnesapolis Star Tribune. Stevenson, a four-time state champion in high school, may well be on his way to earning his first national championship, so it never hurts to sit under the learning tree of someone who knows what that glory feels like.

Thank you Brock for coming in today and working with me! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/j1eCxxlV4R — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) January 16, 2019

Before we knew him as one of this generation's biggest WWE superstars and one of the most lucrative pay-per-view draws UFC has ever known, Lesnar was tearing his way through the Big Ten at Minnesota. The "Beast Incarnate" was a two-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion (1999-2000), while he would go on to earn the ultimate prize in 2000 by capturing the NCAA Division I heavyweight national championship. His success for the Gophers caught the eye of WWE scouts, and quite frankly, the rest is history.