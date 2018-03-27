WATCH: First extended video Ronda Rousey training in WWE ring before WrestleMania

If you're still wondering how seriously Ronda Rousey is taking her return to the ring for WWE ... why? Rousey has reiterated time and again that this isn't a stunt or a bit, it's her passion for fighting in a new form. Since leaving UFC, Rousey has become more of a personality than a fighter -- now she just wants to marry both.

In the first extended peak at Rousey in the ring, we get a look at how she'll compete.

WWE shared a video of Rousey training for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, and her regimen is beyond stressful. At four hours in total with no rest, her trainers talk about how relentless she is going so long without a break.

Rousey goes from a warm-up to in-ring training to judo to bag-work to strength-and-conditioning. She calls the training "grueling." Then, when she's asked if Stephanie McMahon -- one of her WrestleMania 34 opponents in a mixed tag team match with partner Kurt Angle and Triple H -- is working as hard as her, Rousey just laughs.

"No one can work as hard as me, man," she says with a smirk.

If this video is to be believed, that certainly seems to be the case.

WrestleMania 34 will air on April 8 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. There, we'll see if Rousey's work paid off.