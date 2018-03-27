WATCH: First extended video Ronda Rousey training in WWE ring before WrestleMania
The video shows Rousey over the course of four straight hours of WWE training
If you're still wondering how seriously Ronda Rousey is taking her return to the ring for WWE ... why? Rousey has reiterated time and again that this isn't a stunt or a bit, it's her passion for fighting in a new form. Since leaving UFC, Rousey has become more of a personality than a fighter -- now she just wants to marry both.
In the first extended peak at Rousey in the ring, we get a look at how she'll compete.
WWE shared a video of Rousey training for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, and her regimen is beyond stressful. At four hours in total with no rest, her trainers talk about how relentless she is going so long without a break.
Rousey goes from a warm-up to in-ring training to judo to bag-work to strength-and-conditioning. She calls the training "grueling." Then, when she's asked if Stephanie McMahon -- one of her WrestleMania 34 opponents in a mixed tag team match with partner Kurt Angle and Triple H -- is working as hard as her, Rousey just laughs.
"No one can work as hard as me, man," she says with a smirk.
If this video is to be believed, that certainly seems to be the case.
WrestleMania 34 will air on April 8 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. There, we'll see if Rousey's work paid off.
-
WWE Raw results: Rousey gets physical
Two weeks until WrestleMania 34, WWE put together an uneven Raw that had its bright spots
-
WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 34 as the road to the big show conti...
-
McMahon hospitalized with diverticulitis
The SmackDown Live commissioner recently suffered the health scare while on vacation
-
Greatest Royal Rumble creates spoilers
Announcements for the Greatest Royal Rumble leave us scratching our heads
-
Hulk Hogan close to WWE return?
The unthinkable to some may happen with the return of Hogan to WWE
-
Ronda Rousey trains in the WWE ring
Rousey looks like she's picking things up in the squared circle rather quickly