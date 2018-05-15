WATCH: First official trailer released for Ronda Rousey, Mark Wahlberg film 'Mile 22'

We're long removed from the days when we got our Ronda Rousey fix inside the Octagon. Nowadays, the former UFC champ is spending most of her professional days on movie sets or in a wrestling ring for WWE.

Rousey's latest project is a movie titled "Mile 22," which stars Mark Wahlberg as an elite American secret agent who, along with his command unit, "tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country." According to IMDB, Rousey will play the role of Sam Snow, a member of that command unit.

The first trailer for the movie was released on Tuesday.

This initial trailer brings a whole lot of parallels to the 2006 movie "16 Blocks" starring Bruce Willis and Mos Def, which featured a washed-up cop attempting to smuggle a trial witness across New York City while evading plenty of bad guys.

Rousey only delivers one line in the movie's first look, which is surprising considering she was initially cast as the lead before Wahlberg was attached to the project.

Berg pitched the idea to STX chairman Adam Fogelson with Rousey attached to star in an action movie that would become "the new wave of combat cinema." Berg championed Rousey as the lead in the project he was developing and he brought it to Fogelson to give him the first shot to produce it. Right away, Fogelson loved the pitch but wanted an established star to play a third lead role that would eventually be rewritten after he apparently had concerns about Rousey's ability to carry a scene based solely on her acting. ... Wahlberg was on board after the script was mostly rewritten with his character now serving as the primary hero in the story, while also reducing Rousey's role in the film dramatically.

We'll have to wait and see how big of a role Rousey actually plays in the movie, but it seems this will be her biggest yet. While she's played small parts in "The Expendables 3" and "Furious 7," she has yet to score a major role as an actress. This will be her first Hollywood role since making a cameo in the 2015 "Entourage" movie.

"Mile 22" also stars Lauren Cohan ("The Walking Dead"), Iko Uwais ('The Raid') and the indomitable John Malkovich. It's directed by Peter Berg, who seems to work exclusively will Wahlberg these days. In the last five years, the pairing also combined to headline "Patriot's Day," "Deepwater Horizon," and "Lone Survivor."