WATCH: Karl Malone steps in the ring again, this time on WWE SmackDown

Karl Malone is no stranger to the ring. He's fought Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman alongside Diamond Dallas Page years ago back in WCW, so it isn't surprising to see him at a taping of WWE SmackDown Live. However, what's a little bit different is seeing Malone step into the ring at the conclusion, smash a few water bottles alongside Bobby Roode, and then join Roode for one of the most glorious taunts in sports.

The Mailman celebrated after Roode, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura fought Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal. After taking a big swig of his water bottle, Malone pumps the crowd up by throwing it over his head, before Roode points out to the crowd to direct Malone.

Roode amps himself up, and when the music cue hits, he and Malone raise their arms triumphantly, before Roode points at Malone. It's clearly a big moment for Malone, who has been in intermittent matches throughout his career, and he just looks happy to be there.