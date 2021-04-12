Celebrity cameos are as traditional at WrestleMania as title matches. On this WrestleMania 37 Sunday, YouTuber, actor and boxer Logan Paul added his name to the celebrity cameos list as he was the special guest of Sami Zayn for his match against Kevin Owens.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 37, Zayn seemed to befriend Paul, who was willing listen to the WWE conspiracy theorist and even accompany Zayn during the "world premiere" of the trailer for his documentary that "proves" the company-wide conspiracy Zayn believes is being perpetrated against him. After the premiere, Paul did mention that Owens told him that Zayn was a little crazy, and was seeing thing that aren't there.

All that set the stage for Paul to accompany Zayn to the ring. The social media star didn't directly participate in the match -- a well-received bout between two competitors, and good friends, who've shared the squared circle across different promotions for nearly two decades.

Following Owens' win, Paul tried to celebrate with the victor, leaving an angry Zayn to exit the ring. As the crowd booed Paul, Owens chuckled, stared him down ... and then came the inevitable.

While Paul's appearance at WrestleMania was quick and quiet, it was not just (an apparent) satisfying ending to the Owens-Zayn conspiracy program, but also, the cheers of the fans following the stunner showed it was exactly what the WWE Universe was looking for during Paul's appearance.