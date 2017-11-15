WATCH: Ric Flair makes emotional return to WWE to surprise daughter Charlotte

There was an emotional 60 seconds Tuesday night on SmackDown Live as Hall of Fame professional wrestler Ric Flair made his return to WWE television for the first time since facing a life-threatening illness. Flair emerged from the backstage area after his daughter, Charlotte Flair, won a WWE women's championship for the sixth time in her career by defeating Natalya in the middle of the show.

Ric Flair, 68, underwent extensive surgery on Aug. 14 and was hospitalized for five weeks before being released. His family was told at one point he had less than a one-in-four chance to live. The 16-time world heavyweight champion is a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee and widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

With her victory over Natalya, Charlotte Flair as the new SmackDown women's champion will advance to Survivor Series where she will face Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss in a champion vs. champion non-title match.