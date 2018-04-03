WATCH: Ronda Rousey slammed through a table on WWE WrestleMania 34 go-home Raw
Stephanie McMahon sent a stern message to the former UFC bantamweight champion
We thought we might not see Ronda Rousey take her first notable bump in WWE until she steps into the ring for the first time on Sunday at WrestleMania 34, but that turned out to not be the case at all. As a matter of fact, Rousey was the recipient of a table bump just six days away from the biggest show of the year.
Monday's go-home edition of Raw began with an in-ring segment between Rousey, her WrestleMania partner Kurt Angle and their opponents Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. After the usual back-and-forth banter these segments entail -- which included McMahon bringing up Rousey's handling of her UFC losses, by the way -- moderator Jonathan Coachman called for a photo shoot. After Triple H blindsided Angle with the microphone from behind, Rousey stepped in to stand up for her partner and mentor.
McMahon pounced to defend her husband by lifting the former UFC champion up and sending her through one of the tables set up for the opening segment.
What goes around, COMES AROUND as @StephMcMahon puts @RondaRousey THROUGH A TABLE on the final #RAW before #WrestleMania! @TripleH@RealKurtAnglepic.twitter.com/WGzZq6nTcq— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2018
It was a clear message sent by the Raw commissioner, and it gives the power couple the upper hand heading into Sunday's event. However, now you have to imagine that McMahon has a lot more hurt coming her way at WrestleMania when Rousey gets her hands on her than already planned.
