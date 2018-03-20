WATCH: Ronda Rousey surprises WWE fans in action after Raw goes off the air

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that Ronda Rousey -- the former UFC women's bantamweight champion and the company's hottest new signee -- would be appearing on every edition of Raw until WrestleMania 34. That promise came and went one week ago when Rousey did not show up on screen as she was reportedly undergoing medical testing elsewhere. It appeared that Rousey, who was advertised for Monday night's latest Raw, was missing the show again when a well-executed video package featuring her aired in the final half hour of the show.

As far as fans at home were concerned, Rousey once again missed Raw. Those in attendance at the show in Dallas got a different experience altogether.

At some point after WWE stopped filming in the arena -- either during the "Ultimate Deletion" match that ended Raw on TV or following a dark match main event of Braun Strowman vs. Elias -- Rousey's music hit and she made her way into the ring. Before she could get two words out, however, Dana Brooke took the stage and told Rousey she was out of her element in WWE. This led to Rousey holding Brooke in a wristlock and hitting her with a strange overhead suplex.

Perhaps WWE's decision not to put Rousey's appearance on TV was measured. The video package (which you can view in part at the bottom of this story) was exceedingly well done and more than enough to sell her match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

Then again, even though WWE removed the initial story promising Rousey at every Raw leading into "The Show of Shows," it makes little sense for her to be in attendance, make an appearance and have that not air live on television.

It is quite clear through Rousey's first few appearances that she remains rough around the edges, which is to be expected from someone so green in the industry. Most wrestlers train and perform professionally -- both in the ring and on the microphone -- for years, competing in hundreds of matches and cutting hundreds of promos, before being put in front of a live WWE audience.

Rousey is learning on the job and some growing pains are not a problem. What is unacceptable is WWE putting her in positions to fail, such as trying to put her over as a smiling babyface on the mic -- when she should be a total bad-ass -- and having her perform moves she may not be prepared to execute. All Rousey had to do was put Brooke in a wristlock, armbar or rear-naked choke submission to sell the fact that she was trouble.

Instead, it was clunky and uninspired. Perhaps it was better off TV after all.