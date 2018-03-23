WATCH: Ronda Rousey trains in the ring ahead of WWE WrestleMania 34 debut match

Ronda Rousey is being given one of the more illustrious debuts in the history of professional wrestling. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion will perform inside the ring for the first time on April 8 at WrestleMania 34 inside the Superdome in New Orleans. Rousey has been treated like a massive deal since her company debut back at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, and debuting on the grandest stage the company offers further insight to the star power she brings to WWE.

Still, having never competed in a pro wrestling match before, questions rightfully remain as to whether she can actually get the job done inside the squared circle. We won't know for sure until WrestleMania takes place, but WWE gave us a brief preview on Friday by showing Rousey training at the WWE Performance Center. The videos released show Rousey getting some work in inside the ring, sparring with friend and current NXT superstar Shayna Baszler, as well as getting some strikes in on the bags.

As @RondaRousey prepares for #Wrestlemania, she fits in a sparring session with an old friend in @QoSBaszler. pic.twitter.com/acuWmSC1gP — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2018

Now, @RondaRousey moves on to bags. This is look at her third round of 10! #Wrestlemaniapic.twitter.com/RmN5IJVmEe — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2018

It's just a brief look at the work Rousey is putting in, but from the in-ring clip, it appears as if she's picking up the business rather nicely as she gets set to debut. Although, this should really come as no surprise seeing as she's also been doing work with her WrestleMania partner and someone who also at one time picked up professional wrestling in a short amount of time, Kurt Angle.

Training day!!!! #AngleRousey #Wrestlemania34 A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Mar 14, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

Rousey and Angle will team up in New Orleans to take on the power team of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag team highlight match.