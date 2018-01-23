WATCH: Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon for old time's sake on WWE Raw 25

WWE Raw 25 on Monday night got started off by celebrating maybe the greatest rivalry in professional wrestling history -- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Mr. McMahon.

To get the historical show rolling on Monday, Shane and Stephanie McMahon brought out their father, WWE chairman Vince McMahon, to present him with a plaque to commemorate the anniversary of the flagship show. It didn't take long for Vince to turn into the dastardly heel we've all come to know and love, though, as he tore apart not only his children for the "cheap" gesture but the audience in Brooklyn as well.

Of course, there's only one person who knows how to shut Mr. McMahon up, and that person arrived as the glass shattered and Austin made his way to the ring after his signature pop.

From there, we all knew what was coming. Austin proceeded to do what he does best, that being beat up McMahons and drink some beer.

Austin vs. McMahon: While Raw 25 will celebrate a lot on Monday night, a brief renewal of this rivalry was the only way to get things started.