WATCH: Surprise! Andrade beats Rey Mysterio for United States title in MSG at WWE Live event

The post-Christmas WWE house show at Madison Square Garden has become an annual tradition, and the company usually ensures there is a memorable moment or two at the event. That moment came in a major way Thursday as Andrade beat Rey Mysterio for the United States championship at the World's Most Famous Arena.

Andrade beat Mysterio clean in the middle of the ring, hitting his hammerlock DDT finisher after evading Mysterio's frog splash following a 619. WWE has not acknowledged the title change yet, but those in attendance at MSG were excited to share Andrade winning his first singles title since leaving NXT.

Andrade becomes the new United States champion by defeating Rey Mysterio at Madison Square Garden #WWEMSG #andnew pic.twitter.com/wtwkigzmdE — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019

Wow - Andrade just won the US Championship from Rey at #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/g7Ka20wmeG — Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 27, 2019

Charlotte Flair, who is in a real-life relationship with Andrade, also posted a message on her Twitter account praising the former NXT champion.

Andrade, formerly known as La Sombra during his days wrestling for CMLL and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, signed with WWE's NXT in 2015 and won the NXT title in 2017. He transitioned to the main roster after WrestleMania 34 in 2018, and while he has been in showcase matches largely against luchadors (Rey Mysterio, Sin Cara, Humberto Carillo), fans have been clamoring for him to get a spotlight opportunity in a larger program.

Since moving to Raw this April, Andrade has been a fixture on television with it clear that he is getting a long-deseved push. And while a recent split with manager Zelina Vega was teased, it appears the two will remain together now that Andrade has taken the U.S. title.

This also marks the second time in three years that WWE has changed the U.S. title at Madison Square Garden as AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens for the strap in July 2017.