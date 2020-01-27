WATCH: WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes stunning in-ring return as 2020 Royal Rumble surprise entrant

The Royal Rumble is always good for memorable moments, but few of those moments in the iconic match's history compare to the dramatic and shocking return of 11-time world champion Edge at the 2020 Royal Rumble on Sunday night in Houston. Edge entered the match at the No. 21 spot, shocking the crowd before delivering trademark spears to Karl Anderson, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Edge soaked in the applause from the crowd before staring down AJ Styles, later eliminating the former WWE champion. Edge also enjoyed a reunion during the match with former Rated RKO tag team partner Randy Orton. Orton and Edge made it to the final four of the match when Orton attempted to turn on Edge before Edge pulled the trigger and eliminated him first. Moments later, Edge was eliminated by Roman Reigns after having lasted 25 minutes in the match.

Edge had been out of action since April 2011, when he was forced into retirement due to cervical spinal stenosis. He successfully defended the world heavyweight championship in the opening match of WrestleMania 27 against Alberto Del Rio before shockingly announcing his retirement the next night on Raw. Edge would eventually undergo spinal fusion neck surgery, seemingly ending his career permanently. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

There had been a flurry of recent rumors regarding an Edge return to competition and a potential WrestleMania match in his future, but the 46-year-old had repeatedly insisted on Twitter that he would not be returning. That now appears to have been a smokescreen to help build to the stunning return we witnessed on Sunday night.