WATCH: WWE SmackDown stars cut promos, explain 'under siege' Raw invasion

Social media was buzzing Monday night when Raw went off the air after a majority of the SmackDown Live locker room invaded the red brand with commissioner Shane McMahon declaring that WWE's primary show was "under siege."

By "buzzing," I mean WWE fans took one of two drastically different sides when Raw ended. They either absolutely hated the angle due to its nonsensical nature and the fact that no reasoning was provided for all of the SmackDown wrestlers -- both faces and heels -- to suddenly decide to band together against Raw ... or they loved it because it was something fresh and unexpected, logic be damned.

And while we will likely get further reasoning and explanation for the invasion Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, what WWE had its superstars do after Raw faded to black has already provided a glimpse into the storyline.

Big fan of WWE? Be sure to subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know each week.

First off, this tweet from Xavier Woods reminds us that McMahon and Raw general manager Kurt Angle were involved in a feud 16 years ago in which McMahon -- then the leader of an invading WCW brand -- and Angle wound up fighting in a street fight at King of the Ring, one which resulted in Angle suplexing McMahon through plate glass.

My initial theory was that McMahon provided some motivation -- possibly financial -- for his SmackDown superstars to band together in this effort to dethrone Raw as WWE's top brand. A video posted by Dolph Ziggler suggests that may well be part of the angle. "I don't care about friends or allegiances. All I care about is making money, and when I win, I get more money. And tonight, I made my money," he said.

Though nothing solid has been laid out, most of the SmackDown wrestlers involved in Monday night's invasion posted a video to social media either taunting Raw or simply cutting a promo on their work. Take a look.

United States champion Baron Corbin

AJ Styles

Becky Lynch

The New Day

Mojo Rawley