AJ Styles is home. Styles made his long-awaited return to TNA Wrestling at Sunday's Slammiversary, his first appearance with the company since 2014.

Approximately 7,000 fans in attendance came unglued as "Get Ready to Fly," Styles' old TNA theme song, blared through the speakers at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Styles hit the stage shortly after Leon Slater, 20, defeated Moose to become the youngest X-Division champion in history.

"TNA, did you miss me?" Styles said as the crowd cheered, "Welcome home!"

Styles, the inaugural X-Division champion, congratulated Slater on the milestone, saying the division has a bright future with him. The hot crowd called for "one more match." Styles, 48, did not formally commit to another TNA run but said, "We'll get to that."

It's not clear if Styles' appearance was a one-off or if he'll continue making TNA appearances. WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership in January. The partnership has primarily resulted in a talent exchange between TNA and NXT, though former TNA world champion Joe Hendry notably appeared at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania this year.

Earlier on Sunday, Styles reflected on his journey from TNA to multiple WWE championship reigns.

"If I had the ability to go back in time, I'd tell myself, 'You have no idea how far this ride's about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts -- they're gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don't lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride. You're gonna walk into places you never thought you'd belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God's timing—it's perfect, even when it doesn't feel like it. You're not just phenomenal. You're built for this,'" Styles wrote.

Styles, still an active WWE superstar, competed primarily for TNA between 2002 and 2014. "The Phenomenal" one was a cornerstone of the promotion's innovative X-Division. He's TNA's first triple crown and grand slam champion, an achievement that includes five world heavyweight title reigns.

Styles contributed to many classic matches. His three-way dance with Samoa Joe and Christoper Daniels at the 2005 Unbreakable pay-per-view is touted as one of the best professional wrestling matches ever.