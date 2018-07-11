What Brock Lesnar's UFC foray means for WWE, previewing Extreme Rules and NJPW G1 Climax 28

In this episode: Summer is here and ITC is heating up with WWE SummerSlam a month away and NJPW G1 Climax 28 on the horizon. Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein kick off this week's episode with an extended look at Brock Lesnar's surprise appearance at UFC 226 and what it means for his future both in the Octagon and the squared circle (7:55). The guys then discuss the reformation of Team Hell No and what it means for Daniel Bryan (32:00) before debating the merits of the latest G1 Special in USA (39:07). Up next, BC and The Silver King preview both NJPW G1 Climax 28 (1:15:00) and the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view (1:23:05). Plus, who are professional wrestling's MVPs over the first half of 2018?

