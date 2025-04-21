WWE fans can start counting down the days to WrestleMania 42 in the aftermath of WrestleMania 41. The two-day spectacle returns to New Orleans' famed Superdome next year after bidding farewell to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 11 and April 12. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced it on the Feb. 21 episode of SmackDown.

Caesars Superdome -- formerly the Louisiana Superdome and Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- hosted WrestleMania in 2014 and 2018. WrestleMania 34 was the penultimate iteration to occur on one night. Since 2020, WWE's grand showcase has taken place over two nights.

WrestleMania 41 generated numerous storylines over the weekend. Paul Heyman betrayed longtime associates CM Punk and Roman Reigns by helping Seth Rollins win Night One's main event. Earlier that evening, Jey Uso won his first world title by submitting Gunther. Then on Night 2, John Cena earned his record-setting 17th world title in the main event by beating Cody Rhodes. Plus, Dominik Mysterio was crowned intercontinental champion in a fatal four way match, and Iyo Sky thwarted the challenges of both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match to retain the women's world championship.

WWE WrestleMania 42 info

Date: April 11 and 12

Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Time: TBD