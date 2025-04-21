Being trusted to serve as world champion is the goal of every wrestler to ever step in the ring. While countless men and women have managed to realize that dream throughout the history of professional wrestling, only a small handful have been trusted with that spot on several occasions.

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena set a new record for most world championships recognized by WWE, wrestling's largest promotion. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at the event to win his 17th world championship, breaking a longstanding tie with Ric Flair.

Let's take a look at the 10 men with the most world title reigns in wrestling history as recognized by WWE.

Most recognized title reigns all time

Wrestler Number of reigns John Cena 17 Ric Flair 16 Triple H 14 Randy Orton 14 Hulk Hogan 12 Edge 11 Brock Lesnar 10 The Rock 10 Sting 10 Verne Gagne 10

Sting could actually be considered a 14-time champion, but WWE does not recognize his four stints as TNA world champion. Similarly, Flair has technically won more than 16 world titles, but several are not recognized for various reasons.

Reigns on the women's side can get similarly complicated, with NXT title reigns no longer being recognized by WWE as world championship reigns, keeping Charlotte Flair a few steps below her father at this point in time. Also, Mickie James' six runs as TNA knockouts champion are not recognized by WWE.

Let's take a look at the list of the five women with the most championship reigns as recognized by WWE.