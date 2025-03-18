John Cena executed one of the most shocking heel turns in professional wrestling at the Elimination Chamber. On Monday, Cena finally explained why he turned his back on WWE fans and undisputed champion Cody Rhodes.

Cena kicked off WWE Raw in front of a raucous crowd in Brussels. Cena emerged to a chorus of boos and chants of "John Cena sucks!" It's not unusual for pro wrestlers to update their aesthetic or theme music when changing their character direction. The evolution of red and yellow Hulkamania to "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan is one of the most famous examples. Some older WWE fans hoped Cena would revive his "Basic Thuganomics" music, but they were greeted by the familiar trumpets of "My Time is Now."

"You don't get a new look, because you dress like me, you idiots," Cena said. "You don't get new music, that is my voice on my song, your time is finally up and my time is now!"

Cena turned heel for the first time in 22 years on March 1, but he refused to label his character development as such. Cena, making his first appearance since the Elimination Chamber, described his attitude adjustment as an overdue response to the audience's treatment of him.

"For 25 years, I've been a victim of an abusive relationship," Cena said. "All you do is be hurtful, and bully me into being your puppet, and expecting me to do it with a smile on my face. No more! I am not a babyface. I am not a heel. I am a human being. You have been awful to me...

"What have you ever done to support me? All you ever do is steal from me, my personal moments, my time, I am an object to you. You have made me the butt of a stupid invisible joke for 15 years."

Cena's rise to record-tying 16-time world champion happened quickly but not without difficulty. Cena's bland character was panned upon its debut in June 2002. He was nearly released from WWE before stumbling upon a popular rapping gimmick that November. One year later, Cena turned face and never looked back. Cena was heavily cheered during his 2025 farewell tour before aligning with The Rock. But for much of the 2010s, he was booed by an adult fanbase desperately wanting him to be a bad guy -- a trigger WWE never pulled during his full-time run.

"No matter what I do, it's never enough and you should all be ashamed of yourself. All you ever do is take," Cena said. "Not one of you sons of bitches asked how I feel."

Undisputed WWE champion Rhodes confronted Cena in Belgium that evening. It was their first encounter since Cena, The Rock and rapper Travis Scott left Rhodes bloodied and battered at the Elimination Chamber. The WrestleMania 41 rivals refrained from physicality, but Rhodes' words were sharp.

"I was excited about going at it week after week with John Cena, but instead, I got this..." Rhodes said. "You better go find John Cena because I want to face him, not this whiny bitch."

Rhodes vs. Cena is one of four matches currently confirmed for WrestleMania 41. The two-night spectacle takes place in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20.