WrestleMania 35: How a renegade, a natural and a crossover star climbed WWE's main event mountain

Charlotte Flair would love to lie to you and say she has begun to process the historic news announced last week -- or that she knew it would happen all along. But one of WWE's top superstars is simply too real of person -- even in this pre-determined world of sports entertainment -- to put on an act.

In a moment Flair defined as "the pinnacle of the women's evolution" in professional wrestling, she was called to the office of WWE chairman Vince McMahon last week alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey to hear firsthand that their triple threat match was chosen to close the show as the main event of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (WWE Network, 7 p.m. ET).

"Vince told us all three personally just how proud he was and that we earned it," Flair told the State of Combat podcast on CBS Sports. "Coming from the boss, it just meant so much. He is trusting us with his biggest show of the year, and that he believes in us is what means so much."

During an era in which female milestones seem to be taking place every other month within WWE -- from the first women's Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches to the all-female Evolution pay-per-view -- this is a honor that blows everything else out of the water.

Gestures like changing the title and division name from the outdated "divas" to "women," as WWE did ahead of WrestleMania 32 three years ago, is surely good move for morale and public relations. But choosing a women's match to go last on the biggest and most financially lucrative night in the promotion's calendar year never would've made sense if it wasn't also "best for business," a term WWE uses so often in televised storylines to explain its management's decisions.

That's what truly makes the match so special and such a feel-good story. As WWE executive vice president and legendary wrestler Paul "Triple H" Levesque told us last week, this wasn't a goodwill gesture or an honor being given to the women as much as it was an opportunity earned by their work ethic and a compelling storyline that has captured the attention of WWE fans.

"It's the spot they deserve and not the spot that is being handed to them because the time is right in the world," Levesque told the State of Combat podcast. "This isn't about putting women in the main event; this is about the women are the main event. The women's storyline happens to be the hottest, most talked about thing in the business. If you start to look at this card and wonder what's going to deliver at the highest level, I have the highest confidence in the world that this will deliver and be the match of the night."

For as easy as the women ultimately made the decision for WWE -- given the electricity their feud has produced and how well the crowd has responded to it -- Levesque concedes this decision was no small feat considering the scrutiny and strategy that goes into choosing which match and which superstars will be featured at WrestleMania.

"It's epic; there is a lot that goes into a decision like that," Levesque said. "It means a lot and goes across every line of revenue, promotional and media asset we have. You have to think about every component. What does this mean to all of them? I think Charlotte summarized it best that it's having the confidence that this is what can close the show and be the most epic and talked about thing of WrestleMania weekend to draw 75,000 people to MetLife Stadium to see this event."

Flair categorized the reaction from male superstars gunning for the same honor to close WrestleMania this year as "supportive" despite the very real backstage competition between all of them. Seth Rollins didn't pull any punches when he joined the State of Combat podcast for an interview that will be published Thursday, saying he was disappointed "after the kind of year that I had" to see a match the caliber of his against universal champion Brock Lesnar not get the opportunity to main event the show.

That doesn't mean Rollins believes WWE made the wrong decision.

"The call was correct; the women have earned this spot this year," Rollins said. "This is the marquee match on the show. It's going to be such a special moment before this match. I'm getting goose bumps just talking about it. It's going to be so special to sit there and just watch their entrances knowing everything that has led to this moment, knowing just how marginalized women have been in our industry for years and knowing how hard they have had to fight.

"I'm so proud to be friends with all those girls and to be there and support them. I can't wait to see it."

While there was certainly talk in the immediate aftermath of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans last April that a Rousey-Flair match could be in contention for a historic main event slot at WrestleMania 35, it would have been impossible to predict the feud would grow this hot and take the kind of twist and turns it ultimately did.

A huge part of that credit goes to Lynch, of course, who turned heel by attacking Flair at SummerSlam before slowly morphing into a crossover babyface best described as a female version of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in terms of the viral moments and infectious promos that Lynch created on television, pay-per-views and social media.

The accelerator came in November 2018 on an episode of Raw when Lynch surprised by attacking Rousey backstage in the locker room as she led a SmackDown invasion of the show prior to the brand-versus-brand PPV, Survivor Series. Lynch's aggressive attack, coupled her with her being busted open in an unplanned moment that occurred in the ring, led to her securing near-cult status. Lynch became "The Man" in that instant, suffering a concussion and broken nose when she was accidentally punched by Nia Jax, yet still finishing the segment with an iconic face full of blood.

For a while, the dynamic had appeared to publicly switch as fans and critics alike wondered aloud whether a Rousey-Lynch singles match was WWE's best choice for a possible WrestleMania main event. It was in that moment when Flair seemed to explode back onto the screen and begin a run that easily can be regarded as the best work of her career.

The 32-year-old Flair admits that she had lost herself a bit in trying too hard to fit the mold of a babyface opposite Lynch's August heel turn. The reaction from fans in response to her becoming the adversary of a suddenly red-hot Lynch took a toll.

"Here I am, supposed to be the good guy, but I'm getting booed," Flair said. "So instead of staying true to what my character was or who she is and the arrogance and the confidence, I felt like I lost that because I was so worried about, 'No, I can't say this because I look arrogant and I look cocky. That will make people not like me more.'"

Suddenly, the more Lynch's character ascended and the more Rousey was praised for her in-ring progress -- she took to WWE like a natural and is one of its top in-ring performers just one year into the business – the more Flair stepped up her own game.

Flair identifies her Survivor Series match, a bout in which she filled in for an injured Lynch and viciously attacked Rousey in the aftermath, as a "gear change" for both her character and her workmanship. Ever since, Flair has reached an entirely new level.

"I said to myself, 'I can no longer apologize for being that good -- because I am,'" Flair said. "It was one of those moments where I had to go back to who my character was and is supposed to be and don't care about the rest. It was almost as if I felt I was re-debuting. 'No, I'm Charlotte Flair. I'm the seven-time women's champion, and I am not an afterthought.' I went back to who I was supposed to be overall, and that's the chosen one.

"No one is taking my spot, friend."

The Survivor Series match was also a turning point for fans, who realized that a triple threat match between the women may actually be the best possible main event for WrestleMania.

Levesque's mind was changed once each of the pieces came into place.

"Becky Lynch starts to get white hot as 'The Man,' Ronda is in the ring in her first year in the business delivering epic performances where she has zero right to be that good at this point in time, and Charlotte Flair is probably one of the most consistent performers on the roster in turning in really great performances," Levesque said. "You have all these pieces coming together, and you sort of wrap the story around that, and it just becomes self-evident to me that the interest level, the reactions, the biggest crowd noise is starting to become this storyline. It's starting to become the women."

The only thing left for the three women involved -- and WWE's creative team -- is to put together the kind of match that Flair says "puts an exclamation point on that main event and prove to everyone we are where we are supposed to be."

Levesque, who will compete at WrestleMania for the 23rd time on Sunday (second-most behind The Undertaker's 26 in WWE history) when he faces Batista in a rematch of their WrestleMania 21 main event, has headlined the show seven times (second to Hulk Hogan's eight). He believes the key to producing the kind of match that is worthy of that main event platform is that it must always come back to the story.

"It comes down to less about what big moves we are going to do and what big things we are going to do to up the ante," Levesque said. "It's not about that. It's about telling a better story and the emotional involvement. How are you going to emotionally involve this crowd, to get them to another level at the end of a seven-hour (or however it is going to be) long show?

"You really have to dig down into the emotional bag to make that happen short of passing out 75,000 bottle of Five Hour Energy before you start the second half of the show.

"At the end of the day, special effects [in movies] are really cool, but they just add to the story. They are not the story. This story will need to be special."

From Flair's perspective, having people get lost in the fact that she's a woman and instead making them focus on the fact that they are watching a great match is what is most important. Even though she admits there are plenty of nerves surrounding the pressure of raising her game to another level, it's the kind of challenge she welcomes.

"When I'm under immense pressure and the bright lights are on and I'm on the biggest stage, that's when I do my best work," Flair said. "I'm looking to take my performance to a whole new level [on Sunday]. Every time I step out of Gorilla [Position, a backstage production area] and I make my entrance, I say, 'You know what? I'm going to have the best match on the show because I'm that good.'"

