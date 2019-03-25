WrestleMania 35 matches, card: Women to main event WWE's biggest show for first time in history

The next step in WWE's women's evolution is the main event of WrestleMania 35. WWE announced Monday that the triple threat Raw women's championship match between champion Ronda Rousey and challengers Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be the final match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey.

Whereas it appeared WWE was headed in this direction once Rousey joined its roster ahead of WrestleMania 34 last year, this main event decision does not come as a gift. Rousey, Lynch and Flair -- the challengers both former champions in their own right -- have delivered the company's most compelling storyline over the last seven months with Lynch in particular becoming one of the most popular superstars WWE has today. In fact, CBS Sports named Lynch our 2018 Wrestler of the Year.

It has been three years since WWE formally rebranded the "divas" as "superstars" and jettisoned the "divas championship" for the "women's championship," which has since split with a title each on Raw and SmackDown. WWE held its first all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, in October 2018.

