Since debuting in WWE, Logan Paul has impressed at every opportunity to perform in the ring. At WrestleMania 39, he managed to show out yet again, but ultimately came up short as he took on Seth Rollins.

The two men made entrances befitting the spectacle of WrestleMania. Paul took a short zipline ride to the entrance ramp before being accompanied to the ring by someone dressed as a Prime sports drink bottle. Meanwhile, an orchestra conductor led the crowd in singing Rollins' theme song before Rollins walked to the ring in an outfit that needs to be seen to be truly appreciated.

Unsurprisingly, Paul quickly proved he was up to the task of hanging with Rollins, tossing him from the ring, hitting a buckshot lariat and unleashing a flurry of punches to the body. Paul would continue to hold onto the advantage for a long stretch of the match, until missing a moonsault during which he got tremendous height.

That mistake allowed Rollins to achieve a moment of catharsis, throwing Paul over the top rope in the same fashion in which Paul had eliminated him during the Royal Rumble.

Momentum would continue to swing back and forth, with big near falls for both men, including after the same big right hand with which he'd knocked out Rollins several times in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

Eventually, the man in the Prime costume was revealed to be YouTuber KSI -- who is Paul's business partner in the sports drink. After aiding Paul, KSI attempted to shoot cell phone video of Paul diving from the ring post through Rollins on the announce table. Rollins was able to reverse the situation, however, pulling KSI onto the table to take the splash in his place.

Shortly after the KSI reveal -- and after both men scored with a few more big moves -- Rollins was able to get the win with a stomp, finally getting back at Paul after months of being one-upped by the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Yet again, Paul proved he can hang with one of the best talents in the business, continuing his impressive run in the WWE ring.