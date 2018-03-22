Wrestling legend Terry Funk wants to get in the ring with Joe Biden, Donald Trump

If anyone knows what it's like to be 70 years old and brag about fighting, it's Terry Funk. The WWE Hall of Famer and actor has wrestled all over the globe in a legendary 50-year career, and last took the ring as a 73-year-old in September 2017. And he's promoted himself as a pro as many times as he's claimed to retire over the last five decades, especially in recent years.

It's no surprise, then, that Funk has already thrown his hat into the ring (no pun intended) for what's shaping up not only to be America's most politically charged showdown since Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton literally shot each other in an 1804 duel, but also the biggest celebrity senior-citizen brawl of our time -- Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump.

Biden, the former U.S. vice president, got things started on Wednesday when he said at the University of Miami that "if (Trump and I) were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him" while talking about Trump's 2005 comments about assaulting women.

Trump fired back on Thursday via Twitter, the platform he knows best, saying at the crack of dawn that Biden "is weak, both mentally and physically," and that "he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way." (This is not satire.)

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

And that brings us to Funk, who told Deadspin later Thursday that the only way an actual fight between Biden, 75, and Trump, 71, would be worth watching is if he brought himself into it.

"If those guys went at it, it would be a very, very s----- thing to watch," Funk said, per Dave McKenna. (But) I'd love to get in the ring with those two a--holes. Both of them at once would be fine with me. They don't even have to tag in."